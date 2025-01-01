What is a .marketing domain?

The .marketing extension is a top-level domain tailored for professionals and businesses in the marketing industry. It’s especially popular among consultants, agencies, educators, and product teams focused on building and promoting brands.

This extension adds immediate relevance to your domain name – helping you attract the right audience and communicate authority. Whether you're launching services, sharing insights, or running promotions, .marketing sets the tone.

Turn attention into action with a domain that speaks your language. Register your .marketing domain today and get straight to the point.