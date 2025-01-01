A digital address that suits every subject

A .school domain name is a flexible extension for educators of all kinds – it’s not limited to brick-and-mortar educational organizations. With a .school domain, you tell the world that what you offer is more than just content, but lessons with value and intent.

Beyond the classroom, .school is also perfect for innovative education startups, extracurricular programs, after-school clubs, and community centers focused on learning. It provides a clean, relevant branding opportunity that sets you apart in a the educational space.

Still brainstorming your perfect website name? A .school domain helps you keep it simple and memorable. Use your own name, your subject, or a unique brand concept to create a short, easy to share domain name. Catchy options are running out fast, so claim yours when it's still available.