Make innovation part of your brand identity with a .technology domain
₱ 1,969.00SAVE 79%₱ 419.00 /1st yr
From SaaS startups and hardware makers to tech bloggers and analysts, a .technology domain connects your brand to the industry with clarity and confidence, right from the first click.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
The go-to TLD for all things tech
A .technology domain tells the world what you do without needing a full pitch. It’s clear, relevant, and future-facing. So, if your brand or organization are about software, AI, cybersecurity, IoT, or any tech-related field, claiming a .technology domain will become part of your brand messaging.
With more availability than traditional extensions like .com or .net, you’re more likely to get the domain name you actually want. Whether it’s your brand name, product, or project, you can secure a memorable and professional web address that truly shows your brand identity with .technology.
How can a .technology domain strengthen your brand?
Using a .technology domain helps you build credibility. It shows you’re not just available online, but are also a part of the industry. Whether you’re presenting to clients, pitching to investors, or launching a public product, your domain extension strengthens your expertise.
Plus, it helps you attract a more targeted audience. Having a domain that matches your audience’s interests or industry can boost engagement, improve SEO for niche terms, and make your content easier to market.
All in all, a .technology domain is ideal for many tech-related use cases. Claim your .technology domain today and start building a modern platform to grow your online presence.