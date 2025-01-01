What is a .ph domain?

.ph is a top-level domain (TLD) that represents the beautiful archipelagic state of the Philippines. If you’re looking to expand your reach to the Filipino audience, securing a .ph domain means keeping copycat brands from imitating yours.

Local businesses can also use .ph to promote the country’s tourist attractions and locally-made products worldwide. Whatever your goal is, secure your .ph domain today and prevent anyone else from using it!