Immerse your brand in the Filipino culture with a .ph domain
Establish your online presence in Southeast Asia's booming economy
What is a .ph domain?
.ph is a top-level domain (TLD) that represents the beautiful archipelagic state of the Philippines. If you’re looking to expand your reach to the Filipino audience, securing a .ph domain means keeping copycat brands from imitating yours.
Local businesses can also use .ph to promote the country's tourist attractions and locally-made products worldwide.
Who should register a .ph domain?
The .ph domain is an excellent choice for content creators, companies, and institutions based in the Philippines, or targeting the fast-growing Southeast Asian market.
Using this TLD will improve your site’s visibility in local search results. It’s a great way to filter out traffic, as your visitors most likely live in the Philippines.