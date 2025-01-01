Start your business in Belize or beyond with a .bz domain
₱ 1,309.00 /1st yr
Enter Belize like a local, or appeal to global audiences with .bz domain – also ideal for showing that you are in business.
What is a .bz domain?
A .bz domain is a country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Belize. If you are planning to enter this market, a .bz domain will help you connect with the locals. Alternatively, feel free to use this domain for your business in any country and any industry – due to its resemblance to the word business, .bz domains are highly popular among entrepreneurs.
Register your own .bz domain name today and showcase your commitment to the Belizean market.
Why choose a .bz domain?
- Official ccTLD of Belize, also used as shorthand for “business”
- Open to all, no local restrictions
- Great for startups and companies wanting a shorter, brandable domain
- Helps businesses appear innovative and modern
- Easier to secure names compared to crowded .com.