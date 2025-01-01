What is a .limo domain?

A .limo domain is a niche top-level domain created for limousine service providers, luxury transport companies, and executive travel platforms. It’s the perfect match for businesses that value presentation, comfort, and first-class service.

Using a .limo extension adds polish and clarity to your brand. It sets expectations for a premium experience and helps drive targeted traffic to your site – especially for users searching with intent.

Make your business as smooth online as it is on the road.