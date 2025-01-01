Black Friday : Obtenez des mois supplémentaires gratuits

Why migrate to Hostinger?

Built for speed

Our managed hosting is powered by LiteSpeed – the fastest web server in the industry. For even better performance, we offer the object cache and a custom-built CDN that can speed up your website by 40%.

Smart tools

Set up for success

24/7 expert support

Free migration

With Hostinger, save every year

Compare what others charge for features included with our hosting
Market cost
Save CA$ 800-CA$ 2,400+ per yearIncluded
CA$ 1,067-CA$ 2,692 annually
Free website migrationIncluded
CA$ 30-CA$ 100/site
AI Agent for site managementIncluded
CA$ 20/mo
AI Image GeneratorIncluded
CA$ 20/mo
Global CDNIncluded
CA$ 8-CA$ 20/mo
Custom control panel (hPanel)Included
CA$ 10-CA$ 15/mo
Automated backupsIncluded
CA$ 2-CA$ 10/mo

AI tools that do more, so you do less

AI agent Kodee

AI agent Kodee

Manage your WordPress site through chat. Publish posts, run your WooCommerce store, and solve issues instantly.

AI Website Builder

AI Website Builder

Choose from 170+ templates or describe your site to AI for speedy results. Build ecommerce stores, link-in-bio pages, print-on-demand sites, and much more.

Free email marketing tool

Free email marketing tool

Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt. Turn ideas into professional emails in minutes – no design or coding experience needed.

Trusted by 4+ million website owners worldwide

My experience from day one has been very smooth. From transferring my domain, setting up the WordPress websites and emails.

Amazing support team!! Just wow!!! Thanks for helping to migrate my website to your hosting.

Hostinger helped me migrate my website from another hosting company that I was unhappy with.

30-day money-back guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

FAQ sur la migration des sites web

Trouvez les réponses aux questions les plus fréquemment posées sur la migration des sites web vers Hostinger.

De quoi ai-je besoin pour assurer la réussite de la migration de mon site ?

Est-il possible de migrer les emails et les noms de domaine vers Hostinger ?

Quand dois-je faire pointer mon nom de domaine vers Hostinger ?

Quels sont les types de sites qui ne peuvent pas être migrés vers Hostinger ?

Combien de sites puis-je migrer ?

Combien de temps faut-il pour migrer un site vers Hostinger ?

Dois-je informer mon hébergeur actuel de la migration ?

Mon site web sera-t-il accessible pendant le processus de migration ?