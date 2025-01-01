This refers to any hosting solution tailored to those looking to launch an online store. Generally speaking, eCommerce hosting solutions offer your online business the hosting of their website along with the eCommerce platform they’ve chosen to build their store.

With this in mind, hosting plans are designed to support eCommerce functionality online stores need, like shopping cart software, payment gateways, order tracking, or SEO tools.

Choosing the right eCommerce hosting options allows you to utilize all the tools you need to find eCommerce success.