GitLab hosting provides a virtual space where you can run the popular DevOps platform. There are several ways to host a GitLab project – either setting up your own server or purchasing GitLab’s cloud service through GitLab.com.

However, if you want extensive customization, it’s best to secure a VPS plan from hosting providers like Hostinger.

It allows you to configure the server settings to your liking, install your favorite operating system and control panel, integrate third-party tools to add specific functions, and much more. When it comes to security, every plan comes with weekly backups and one snapshot.