Arch Linux VPS hosting

Arch Linux is a lightweight and flexible Linux distribution. It’s especially popular among system administrators and other experienced developers as it comes with a minimal base system, allowing users to choose their desktop environments, window managers, and software.

Meanwhile, Arch Linux hosting means renting a server from a web host for your project. With Hostinger VPS hosting, you will get various benefits for your own server – scalable resources, instant setup, root access, and built-in security features, like a malware scanner and a firewall.