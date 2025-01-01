Up to 71% off
Arch Linux VPS hosting
Instant setup, infinite customization
KVM 1
RM 19.99 /mo
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
KVM 2
RM 24.99 /mo
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
KVM 4
RM 37.99 /mo
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
KVM 8
RM 74.99 /mo
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
Arch Linux is a lightweight operating system with a DIY nature. This means you can choose any desktop environment and access any Arch Linux version, thanks to its rolling-release system.Hosting Arch Linux on a VPS comes with even more perks – scalable and dedicated resources, instant setup, and full root access to configure the server.
A server environment, fully optimized for your Arch Linux projects. Get ready-touse templates, industry-leading technology, and robust security tools.
Advanced securityCatch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performanceYour server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way outConfigure your Arch Linux VPS with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.Now, you can spend more time actually developing your project, and less time searching for which Linux command to use or browsing through Arch repositories. Simply prompt Kodee and get instant answers.
Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
