Up to 71% off

Node.js Hosting

The Perfect Environment to Build Scalable Apps

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₹  *.** /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Node.js hosting

Secure Your Node.js Hosting Plan

Payment terms

Node.js: Empowering Server-Side JavaScript Development

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform runtime environment that enables you to develop scalable applications with JavaScript. Its event-driven, non-blocking I/O ensures top performance for real-time web apps and APIs.

Node.js is ideal for any web developers, from beginners to seasoned ones. It empowers development with the V8 engine and extensive NPM library support – perfect for managing high-concurrency and data-intensive tasks.
JavaScript Engine

Effortless Node.js VPS Hosting Setup With OpenLiteSpeed

Get Ubuntu 22.04 64bit, Node.js, and OpenLiteSpeed – all pre-installed for an effortless setup and high performance, with SSL and RewriteRules.

Download speed

300 Mb/s Network Speed

Experience smooth data transfer and fast response times for running real-time applications and serving high-traffic websites.
Node.js template

1-Click Template Installer

Instantly create a fully optimized Node.js project environment with the 1-click template installer.
Resource upgrade

Easy Scaling

With our VPS hosting, effortlessly scale your plan by upgrading CPU, RAM, and storage – without any downtime.

Start Your Journey With Our Node.js VPS Hosting Platform

See pricing

Simplified VPS Management With AI

From a WordPress setup to firewall configuration, our AI Assistant is available 24/7 to help you with any task.

AI Assistant

Trusted Hosting Provider for Your Success

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Reach Users All Around the World

We have data centres in India, Europe, North America, and South America. Simply choose a server closest to your target market for faster loading times.

VPS locations

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Node.js Hosting FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about Node.js hosting services

What Is Node.js Hosting?

Can I Install Different Node.js Versions on My VPS?

Can I Use Node.js to Host a Website?

Will I Have Automated Node.js Updates?

Can I Get Technical Support for Node.js Server Hosting?