Our Node.js server hosting is self-managed. While this means you have full control of your virtual private servers, there is no technical support available.

On the other hand, you can use our AI Assistant to get expert support for any questions or issues related to Node.js VPS hosting, or contact our Customer Success team 24/7 to ask about payments, features, and any other general queries. On top of that, you can check our tutorials to learn more about VPS and Node.js.