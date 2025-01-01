Create interactive designs with AI prototyping
Your dream design, website, or web app is within reach with Hostinger Horizons.
How to create a website prototype
Define your idea and key features
Start by imagining your dream design or idea and how you want it to look and function.
Describe your vision
Then, write a detailed prompt in Horizons to make your idea come to life, whether it’s a design, web app, product, or website.
Create with AI prototyping
Now the magic happens! You can test and edit your AI prototype, getting feedback and iterating before going live.
Need some AI prototyping ideas?
Restaurant reservations web app
Sales pipeline tracker
Membership website
Business website
Business idea validator
Feedback collector app
Invoice generator
From idea to working prototype in minutes
AI prototyping without the roadblocks
Turn your idea into a working web app, with no code and no hassle. Horizons builds the design, functionality, and content for you in minutes.
Just describe it, Horizons handles the rest
From layout to logic, you can build fully interactive apps by simply describing what you need. Supports over 80 languages, so you can create in your own words.
Launch in clicks, grow on autopilot
Go live with hosting, domain, business email, and integrations – everything included. No third-party tools, no delays.
Built on trusted AI infrastructure
Horizons uses leading LLMs and tools like Stripe and Supabase to deliver production-ready experiences, fast.