Everything you need to start, ship, and scale - from one provider

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Simplify app deployment with Docker

Docker keeps your projects organized and isolated, making it easier to deploy applications across different environments without compatibility issues.

The powerful Docker Manager allows you to manage your containers visually without using complex commands.

Seamless VPS hosting for your Docker apps

Unbeatable performance
Run multiple containers, enjoy quicker data transfers, seamlessly multitask, and handle high-traffic workloads with ease, thanks to NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors.

AI-managed VPS
Manage your VPS with a message. Kodee handles tasks instantly, from troubleshooting to password resets.

Guaranteed resources
Our VPS plans offer dedicated resources, including CPU, RAM, and storage, tailored to your projects.

Deploy with Docker manager
Take control of your projects with a clean visual dashboard. Instantly launch, manage, and monitor containers, deploy from compose files, and automate tasks with our AI agent – all included with your Docker VPS plan.

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
March 3, 2025

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
April 14, 2025

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
April 26, 2025

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
May 30, 2025

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
June 26, 2025

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
November 5, 2024

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
August 4, 2024

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Your AI-managed VPS starts here

Kodee is your AI agent for managing servers and containers through simple chat. No commands, no jargon. Whether you’re deploying Docker projects, automating daily tasks, or checking server performance, just type what you need.
Kodee understands over 50 languages, generates complete Docker configurations, and keeps your VPS running smoothly.
Check and validate yaml code

Check and fix Docker compose files in seconds. No syntax errors, no deployment headaches.

Manage security settings

Update firewall rules, manage SSH keys, and configure reverse DNS all through a simple prompt.

Smooth container performance

Use AI to analyze Docker logs, catch issues early, and monitor CPU, memory, and disk in real time.

Docker VPS FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Docker hosting services.

What is Docker VPS hosting?

Can I migrate my existing apps to a Docker VPS?

Can I scale applications easily with Docker container hosting?

What are the challenges of using Docker on a VPS?

Can I get technical support for Docker hosting?

Can I use Docker to host a website?

Is there a Docker GUI?

What is the 'Deploy on Hostinger' button?