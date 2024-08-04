Docker VPS hosting
Seamless VPS hosting for your Docker apps
Unbeatable performance
Run multiple containers, enjoy quicker data transfers, seamlessly multitask, and handle high-traffic workloads with ease, thanks to NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors.
AI-managed VPS
Manage your VPS with a message. Kodee handles tasks instantly, from troubleshooting to password resets.
Guaranteed resources
Our VPS plans offer dedicated resources, including CPU, RAM, and storage, tailored to your projects.
Deploy with Docker manager
Take control of your projects with a clean visual dashboard. Instantly launch, manage, and monitor containers, deploy from compose files, and automate tasks with our AI agent – all included with your Docker VPS plan.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
Your AI-managed VPS starts here
Check and validate yaml code
Check and fix Docker compose files in seconds. No syntax errors, no deployment headaches.
Manage security settings
Update firewall rules, manage SSH keys, and configure reverse DNS all through a simple prompt.
Smooth container performance
Use AI to analyze Docker logs, catch issues early, and monitor CPU, memory, and disk in real time.