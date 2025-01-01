TYPO3 is an open-source content management system written in PHP. Similar to WordPress, you need a web hosting service and domain name to set up the CMS and launch your website.

TYPO3 sites are known for being resource-intensive, so you need a reliable and powerful hosting plan to ensure top-notch performance.

With TYPO3 VPS hosting, you’ll get a portion of the physical server’s CPU, RAM, and storage dedicated solely to your site, resulting in faster load times and more stable uptime.