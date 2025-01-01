Up to 67% off

TYPO3 VPS hosting

Build complex websites, without the complexity

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
US$  6.99 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
typo3 hero section

Pick your perfect TYPO3 VPS Hosting plan

Payment terms

Manage your rich content library with TYPO3

TYPO3 is an open-source CMS designed to help you create, manage, and optimize a feature-heavy and content-rich website.

When combined with Hostinger VPS hosting, you will get the power and scalability you need to deliver a smooth browsing experience, whether your site has 10 or 100 pages.
typo3 1

Fast-track your site growth with fast hosting

Building an online success is easier when you have hosting engineered for scalability, security, and peak performance.

typo3 2

Improved performance

One second can mean the difference between customers staying or leaving – deliver fast loading times with our speed-optimized servers.
typo3 3

High scalability

Whenever you need more server resources and computing power to handle an increased user load, scaling your VPS plan only takes a few clicks.
typo3 4

Enhanced security

Steer clear of brute-force attacks, hacking attempts, and data breaches with robust DDoS protection and automatic malware detection.

Create a fast and secure TYPO3 website today

See pricing

Instant AI support

Not sure how to secure your server with a custom firewall or install TYPO3 extensions for added functionality? Simply ask our AI Assistant and get help in seconds.

typo3 5

TYPO3 hosting provider trusted by 3+ million users

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Global data center network

Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and deliver content faster.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

TYPO3 VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about TYPO3 virtual private server hosting services.

What is TYPO3 VPS hosting?

What is the difference between TYPO3 and WordPress?

Do I need any coding experience to use TYPO3?

How do I install TYPO3?

What are the system requirements for hosting TYPO3?

What support options are available for TYPO3 hosting?