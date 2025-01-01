Rocky Linux VPS hosting

Rocky Linux hosting means using this operating system not on your own virtual machine, but renting a server from a web host for that.

Doing so comes with several benefits: first, you will get full root access to modify server settings and install any programs you need. Second, you will get almost unlimited scalability, as you can update your resources anytime your project grows. Third, you will get better performance as web hosts can usually offer the newest technology.

In addition to these benefits, Hostinger adds free automatic weekly backups, the Kodee AI assistant, a malware scanner, and more.