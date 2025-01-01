Up to 71% off
Rocky Linux VPS hosting
Secure OS. Powerful infrastructure
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₱ 279.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Rocky Linux VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
59% OFF
KVM 1
₱ 279.00 /mo
Renews at ₱509.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
₱ 339.00 /mo
Renews at ₱679.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₱ 509.00 /mo
Renews at ₱1,359.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₱ 1,019.00 /mo
Renews at ₱2,709.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Get enterprise-level security
Rocky Linux is a free, open-source operating system that quickly became popular after CentOS transitioned to a new model. Built with enterprise users in mind, it is known for its security and reliability.You can get even more from your Rocky Linux by hosting it on a VPS – built-in security features, full root access, scalable resources, and more.
Rocky Linux VPS: Native compatibility & unmatched stability
As Rocky Linux is binary-compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), you can host any applications designed for it. Our VPS infrastructure is ready for any website, app, database, container, or other online project you might have.
Added securityYour server will be secure from both internal and external threats. Handle malicious files with a malware scanner and get rid of unwanted traffic with DDoS protection and a firewall.
High and stable performanceWe use the latest technology – AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage. You will also get a 300 Mb/s network infrastructure exclusively for your online project.
Unlimited flexibilityInstall any programs you want and configure the server settings with full root access. Take a snapshot before making changes. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Work smarter with Kodee
Kodee – your knowledgeable AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.Whether you need help with server configuration, management, or Linux commands, Kodee is ready to answer all your VPS-related queries instantly.
Tried and trusted Rocky Linux VPS Hosting
Local development. Global reach
Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Rocky Linux VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Rocky Linux virtual private server hosting services.