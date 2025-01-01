Up to 67% off
Odoo VPS hosting
All-in-one solution for your business needs
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
CA$ 6.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Odoo VPS Hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
65% OFF
KVM 1
CA$ 6.99 /mo
Renews at CA$ 13.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% OFF
KVM 2
CA$ 8.99 /mo
Renews at CA$ 18.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
CA$ 13.99 /mo
Renews at CA$ 34.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 8
CA$ 27.99 /mo
Renews at CA$ 69.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Get more done in less time
Odoo is open-source software that helps companies manage customer relationships, accounting, inventory, manufacturing, purchasing, and more.With our Odoo VPS hosting, you can tailor the platform to your exact business workflow, which means better productivity and efficiency across all aspects of your operations.
The perfect environment for your growth
Enjoy seamless project management with a hosting infrastructure engineered for scalability, security, and peak performance.
High scalabilityStart small and grow effortlessly. Whenever you need more resources, you can upgrade your CPU, RAM, and storage in just a few clicks.
Rock-solid performanceEnjoy fast response times and smooth operation of the Odoo apps, thanks to speed-optimized AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage.
Robust data protectionSafeguard your valuable company data with automatic weekly backups, a real-time manual snapshot, and instant data recovery solutions.
Instant AI support
Need help installing Odoo modules or configuring a custom firewall? Simply ask our AI Assistant, and get accurate responses in seconds.
VPS hosting company you can count on
Global data center network
Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and get faster content delivery.
Odoo VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Odoo virtual private server hosting services.