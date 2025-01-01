Appwrite is an open-source backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, meaning you can host it on your own server and network.

But since self-hosting can be quite expensive, not to mention time-consuming, many VPS providers offer a much easier and more affordable solution in the form of Appwrite VPS hosting.

At Hostinger, for instance, you simply have to choose a plan based on your needs, install the Ubuntu 24.04 with Appwrite template, and start developing your apps.

When your project grows and you need more server resources, you can easily upgrade your plan in just a few clicks. Easy right?