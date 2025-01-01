Up to 70% off
Jitsi VPS hosting
Organize stable and efficient video calls with Jitsi
Pick your Jitsi VPS hosting plan
KVM 1
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
KVM 2
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
KVM 4
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
KVM 8
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
Simple setup, superior quality
Jitsi is famous for its free and open-source video conferencing platform, Jitsi Meet.With this Jitsi instance, you can hold a secure, private, and high-quality video conference with your team or clients.
Jitsi and hostinger: where video calls meet first-class hosting
Benefit from Jitsi's open-source nature, simple setup, and our VPS hosting's optimized infrastructure.
Simple installationInstalling Jitsi Meet on your server is simple and free, thanks to our 1-click template. Customize it later as much as you want with full root access.
Scalable hostingNeed to organize a longer and more resource-intensive video conference? Update your plan and get more bandwidth, RAM, and vCPU cores.
Top-notch securityKeep your Jitsi server secure – our scanner can detect and eliminate malware, while a built-in firewall protects you from unauthorized access.
Find answers with AI assistant
Whether you need some help with setting up and running Jitsi Meet, starting a password-protected meeting, or have any other VPS-related questions, our AI Assistant will reply to you promptly.
A VPS hosting company you can trust
Organize meetings with a global team
Hostinger has data centers in Europe, Asia, South America, and North America. Select a server location close to your team or clients for better video conferencing quality.
Jitsi VPS FAQs
