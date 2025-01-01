Jitsi VPS hosting

You should use a Linux-based operating system, have a stable and fast internet connection, get a domain name, and install a free SSL certificate to use Jitsi. In addition, you will need to configure your DNS and firewall settings.

When it comes to server resources, Jitsi requires 2 CPU cores and at least 4 GB of RAM to support video conferencing for multiple people. For this reason, we recommend opting for our KVM 2 plan, starting at £6.99/month, to ensure smooth video calls.

As our fiber-connected infrastructure provides 300 Mb/s network speed, you will be able to host high-quality conference calls with dozens of participants.

As Jitsi Meet is a completely free video conferencing tool, all you have to pay for is your VPS hosting plan.