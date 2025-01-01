CloudPanel VPS hosting

Unlike some control panels, CloudPanel is completely free to use. You just need to purchase one of our VPS plans, which starts at Rs.1,399/month, and that’s the only thing you would need to pay for.

CloudPanel also has a sleek and beginner-friendly interface. So, even if you have no technical knowledge, you can still maximize the power of VPS hosting without excessive training.

What’s more, this web hosting control panel supports various web development tools and languages, including PHP, Python, Node.js, WordPress, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.