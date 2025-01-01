Up to 67% off
CloudPanel VPS hosting
Experience managed hosting on a powerful VPS
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
£ 4.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect CloudPanel VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
64% OFF
KVM 1
£ 4.99 /mo
Renews at £8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
67% OFF
KVM 2
£ 5.99 /mo
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
67% OFF
KVM 4
£ 9.99 /mo
Renews at £22.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% OFF
KVM 8
£ 18.99 /mo
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
The panel you need for any project type
CloudPanel is a modern and user-friendly control panel that simplifies the process of managing and deploying multiple applications.With our CloudPanel VPS hosting, you will get the perfect combination of an intuitive interface and rock-solid performance to create any type of project, from a simple WordPress site to a complex PHP app.
When simplicity meets reliability
Combine the user-friendliness of CloudPanel with our fast, secure, and scalable VPS hosting.
High performanceA one-second delay in load time can cost you prospects. That’s why we use EPYC processors and NVMe storage to keep your site performing at its very best.
High securitySafeguard your site and your customers from hackers with robust DDoS protection, and identify malicious files early using automatic malware scanning.
High scalabilityStart small and scale as you grow. Whenever you feel like you need more CPU, RAM, or storage, upgrading your VPS hosting plan only takes a few clicks.
Kodee is here to help 24/7
Enjoy expert support right on your dashboard. Not sure how to do something? No more reading through dozens of help pages – simply ask our friendly AI Assistant and get instant solutions.
The top choice for web pros
Global servers at your disposal
We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience for faster content delivery.
CloudPanel VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about CloudPanel virtual private server hosting services.