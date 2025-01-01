Up to 70% off
Kali Linux VPS hosting
Build and test your cyber defense
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
Rs. 1,399 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Kali Linux VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
59% OFF
KVM 1
Rs. 1,399 /mo
Renews at Rs.2,499/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
69% OFF
KVM 2
Rs. 1,699 /mo
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 4
Rs. 2,599 /mo
Renews at Rs.6,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
Rs. 5,099 /mo
Renews at Rs.13,499/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Scale your security testing from anywhere
Kali Linux is a top-choice platform for penetration testing, digital forensics, and security auditing. You will get hundreds of pre-installed tools, ideal for ethical hackers and cyber security specialists.Running Kali Linux on a VPS comes with more benefits: remote access, scalable resources, and full root access for complete control over your server.
Kali Linux VPS. Built for high-stakes security work
Host your Kali Linux in the VPS hosting environment tailored for security. Get dedicated resources, advanced security measures, and cutting-edge technology to power your testing and defense work.
Penetration testingScale your dedicated resources, like CPU power and RAM, as much as you need with just a few clicks. Use your free dedicated IP address as a consistent identifier for your scans.
Digital forensicsAdjust your firewall and VPS settings as you need with full root access. Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Comply with regulations – we are ISO 270001 certified.
Web app security testingSecure your testing environment with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Take a free snapshot before making any major changes. If anything, restore your data with the free automatic backup.
Work smarter with Kodee
Kodee – your knowledgeable AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.Simply open the chat and prompt Kodee to generate Linux commands, check your code, or ask for guidance on server management and security-related tasks.
Kali Linux VPS hosting you can rely on
Local development. Global reach
Reduce latency by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your project. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Kali Linux VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Kali Linux virtual private server hosting services.