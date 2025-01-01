First, you have to secure a VPS hosting plan. We recommend beginning with our most popular plan – KVM 2. Starting at ₦8,900.00/month, it offers dual-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, 100 GB of NVMe SSD disk space, and 8 TB bandwidth. If anything, you can update your dedicated resources effortlessly anytime with just a few clicks.

Once you have secured your plan, simply select the Kali Linux operating system during your onboarding, and it will be pre-installed on your server. Alternatively, install Kali Linux manually using the Terminal browser.

For more detailed instructions, follow our tutorial on how to install Kali Linux.