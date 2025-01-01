Up to 85% off
Restaurant website builder
Your restaurant website, served in minutes
AI-powered website creation 24/7 live customer support Free domain name
30-day money-back guarantee
Create a website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Let AI generate a unique website for you or select from 150 fully customizable templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like and discard what you don’t. Easily adjust elements, experiment with color schemes and fonts—no coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Pick the perfect domain name for your restaurant and launch your brand-new website with performance and security you can trust.
Create a website faster with AI
Describe your restaurant briefly and let AI craft the ideal site instantly. Use our powerful AI tools to write crave-worthy dish descriptions, get appetizing meal illustrations, and create a memorable logo with absolute ease.
Choose a website template that inspires you
Enjoy 150 responsive, designer-made templates suitable for businesses, ecommerce stores, portfolios, landing pages, blogs, and more.
Grow your culinary business
Add a QR code to your restaurant menu for hassle-free ordering and save on printing costs.
Boost your restaurant’s online presence with built-in AI SEO tools.
Connect with customers effortlessly—add live chat or request forms for seamless reservations.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
We’re open 24/7
Not sure how to find certain features? Ask our AI assistant for guidance. If you need further help, our 24/7 customer success agents are available via live chat or email for instant support.
Restaurant website builder FAQs
Find answers to the most common questions about creating a restaurant website.