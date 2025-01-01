First, determine your website’s purpose. Will it be a simple blog? Or do you want to build an online store?

After that, secure a Hostinger Website Builder plan above, and follow these steps to design your own website:

Choose how to design – pick a ready-to-use template based on your target audience or generate a site from scratch with AI. Use our drag-and-drop editor to add new pages, customise background colours and fonts, move elements around, and more. Generate relevant content for your headings, product descriptions, blog posts, image alt texts, and metadata with the help of our AI Writer. Preview your site to see how it looks on different devices. If you’re happy with the result, launch your website.

Want to customise your website further? Read this comprehensive guide on how to use Hostinger Website Builder.