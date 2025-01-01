A website is a perfect platform to showcase your creativity to potential clients and employers around the world. You can give your audience a glimpse of what you can create and what services you offer.

It’s also a great way to establish your brand identity, giving you an edge over the competition. Besides showcasing your best projects and sharing your contact details, you can tell a bit about yourself to help win clients over.

Finally, having a professional online portfolio can boost your income. For example, you can set up an appointment booking page so it’s easier for potential clients to find you. Alternatively, sell your work through the website and accept payments online – with Hostinger Website Builder, you can sell up to 500 products and keep all the profit to yourself as we don’t charge any transaction fees.