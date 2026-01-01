Agentic Mail

Email built for AI agents. Stop managing inboxes — let agents handle it.

Send, receive, and react automatically.
Get started

30-day money-back guarantee

Email built for AI agents. Stop managing inboxes — let agents handle it.

AI agents work instantly. Traditional email doesn't.

Agentic Mail
Traditional email

Triggers

Instant webhook callbacks
Polling or fragile IDLE

Interaction control

Allow/Block lists built in
Build your own filters

Automation

Clean REST API
Low-level SMTP and IMAP

Inbox safety

Isolated inbox per agent
Shared inbox, real risk

Integrations

One-click agentic tools
Manual setup per tool

Stack connectivity

MCP server
Soon
No MCP support

Access control

Domain & email-level rules
No native agent-level rules

Turn email into automated action

Automated outreach

Send personalized outreach, qualify replies, and pass warm leads to your CRM automatically.

Support handling

Analyze incoming support emails and send them to the right person instantly.

Booking & scheduling

Handle meeting requests, confirm bookings, and send reminders automatically over email.

Inbox automation

Sort, respond to, delegate, and archive emails automatically.

Account verification

Catch verification codes and confirmation emails to keep agent workflows moving.

Get Agentic Mail with Business Premium plan

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

48 months
Premium Business Email
Get 48 months for ₹3,792 (regular price ₹14,352). Renews at ₹179/mo.
299
SAVE 74%
79 /mo
Premium Business Email
299
SAVE 74%
79 /mo
Get 48 months for ₹3,792 (regular price ₹14,352). Renews at ₹179/mo.
Agentic Mail
NEW
50 GB Email Storage
50 forwarding rules
See all features
Included in your plan
Agentic Mail
NEW
50 GB Email Storage
50 forwarding rules
30 Email Aliases
3 000 emails/day per mailbox
Increase storage anytime
Free domain for 1 year
AI Mailbox Assistant - Kodee
Powerful AI-powered email search
Smart AI-driven email replies
AI-powered instant email summaries
AI writing whenever inspiration strikes
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Join millions of happy customers

Hostinger by far is the most wide ranging service and affordable for domains, WordPress hosting and email services.

Jules Huldin

Jules Huldin

When I use an email provider, I want the whole experience to be totally seamless, no outages, easy to renew etc. And I have this experience with Hostinger.

Claudine Mayer

Claudine Mayer

The best, cheapest and strongest hosting, domain and email company.

Omar Emad Abdelmonim

Omar Emad Abdelmonim

Agentic Mail FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about Hostinger’s email for AI agents.

What is agentic email and how is it different from regular email?

Agentic email is email infrastructure designed specifically for AI agents and automation workflows. Traditional email services are built for humans – passive inboxes where messages wait to be read. Agentic Mail treats email as an active, programmable layer – webhook-first, API-driven, and built to handle programmatic sending and receiving without platform restrictions, rate limits, or the risk of getting flagged for AI-driven activity.

Who is Hostinger Agentic Mail for?

Hostinger's agentic email is built for developers and automation builders who need a reliable email layer for their AI agents and workflows. If you're building with OpenClaw, n8n, Make, LangChain, Zapier, or similar tools, and you've hit the wall with traditional email providers blocking your automation – this is for you.

It's also for the agents themselves. Whether your agent needs a dedicated address for cold outreach, customer support, booking flows, or document processing, agent mail gives it a real, programmable inbox to work from.

How do webhooks work with agent email?

Every time an email arrives, Agentic Mail fires a webhook instantly. No polling, no delay. Your agent or automation tool receives the trigger and can act on it immediately, whether that's parsing the message, triggering a workflow in n8n, or passing it to a LangChain agent.

Which automation tools and agent frameworks does Agentic Mail support?

Hostinger's agent mail works with OpenClaw, n8n, Make, LangChain, Zapier, and other automation platforms. Prebuilt skills are available for the most common stacks so you can connect in minutes. Full API access and an MCP server are also coming soon for deeper, custom integrations.

Can I control which senders my agents interact with?

Yes. Allow and block lists let you define exactly which domains or email addresses can reach your agent's inbox, at both the domain and individual email level. This keeps your workflows focused and protected from unwanted noise or abuse.

Is Agentic Mail a separate product I need to purchase?

No, Agentic Mail is built into Hostinger Business Email. You get access to all agentic features as part of the Premium Business Email no separate subscription needed.

Is there a full API available for programmatic email control?

Full API access is an upcoming feature. Once live, it will give you complete programmatic control over sending, receiving, and managing your agent's inbox – no UI required. In the meantime, webhooks and prebuilt skills cover the most common automation use cases right now.

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