Paperclip is a self-hosted orchestration platform that lets you build and manage autonomous AI-powered organisations. Instead of juggling individual chatbots, Paperclip gives your AI agents defined roles, reporting lines, and goal hierarchies so they work together toward shared business objectives. You set monthly budgets per agent, maintain immutable audit trails of every decision, and retain board-level override capability at all times.

Running Paperclip on your own VPS keeps sensitive business data, agent memory, and API credentials entirely on your infrastructure. You bring your own API keys for Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Cursor, or any custom agent runtime â€” with no intermediary markup on model costs and no external SaaS subscription required.