9router is a self-hosted AI API proxy that sits between your AI coding tools and any LLM provider. It exposes an OpenAI-compatible endpoint so tools like Claude Code, Cursor, Cline, and Copilot connect without reconfiguration. The RTK Token Saver compresses large tool outputs — git diffs, grep results, directory trees — before they reach the model, cutting input tokens by 20–40% per request. Automatic fallback routing cascades through subscription, budget, and free-tier providers in priority order when quotas are hit.

Self-hosting 9router on your VPS keeps all provider credentials and routing rules under your control. You manage accounts through a web dashboard, set per-model token budgets, and distribute requests across multiple accounts with round-robin scheduling — reducing costs without touching your AI tool configurations.