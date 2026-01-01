Deploy Invio in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams with no subscription fees.
Choose a VPS plan for Invio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Invio
Invio is a fast, focused invoicing application built for freelancers and small teams who need professional billing without the complexity of full CRM platforms. It covers the core invoicing workflow â€” product catalog management, invoice creation, and password-free secure links for client access â€” in a clean, lightweight interface that loads instantly even on modest hardware.
Self-hosting Invio on your own VPS means your financial data never touches a third-party server, with no per-invoice fees and no subscription costs. Invoice history, product catalogs, and client records are stored in an embedded SQLite database on your own infrastructure, giving you complete ownership of your business records.
Key features of Invio
Product Catalog
Maintain a catalog of services and items with categories so line items can be added to new invoices in seconds with auto-filled prices and descriptions.
Password-Free Client Links
Share invoices via secure links that clients can open without creating an account, thereby removing friction from the payment review process.
Multi-Language Support
Full interface translations for English, German, Dutch, and Portuguese enable billing international clients in their preferred language.
No Subscription Fees
Self-hosting eliminates recurring SaaS costs â€” pay only for the VPS resources you already use, with no per-invoice or per-user pricing.
Lightweight Architecture
SQLite-backed storage with no separate database service keeps the deployment simple and resource usage minimal on entry-level VPS plans.
Why run Invio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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