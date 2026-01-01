AList is an open-source file listing program that brings local storage and cloud drives together under a single web interface. It supports over 30 storage backends — including OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and several regional providers — allowing you to browse, preview, and download files from all of them without switching applications or repeatedly signing in.

Self-hosting AList on your own VPS ensures your storage credentials and access policies remain under your control, while making your files accessible through a fast web UI and a fully compliant WebDAV endpoint. It is a practical way to consolidate disparate cloud accounts and shared drives into a single private gateway.