Backrest is a self-hosted web interface for restic, the swift and secure backup program. It effectively integrates restic's powerful deduplication and encryption into a clean, browser-based UI, enabling you to create backup plans, schedule them via cron, and restore individual files without ever needing to touch the command line.

Because Backrest stores snapshots via restic, backups are encrypted at rest and support a multitude of storage backends — including local disk, S3-compatible object storage, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Storage, Azure, SFTP, and more. Self-hosting Backrest ensures your backup configuration and credentials remain entirely under your control, with no subscription fees or vendor lock-in whatsoever.