Pangolin Newt is a fully userspace WireGuard tunnel client and TCP/UDP proxy designed to integrate with the Pangolin identity-aware access platform. Operating without kernel modules or elevated privileges, Newt establishes encrypted tunnels to Pangolin exit nodes and provides local proxies for routing application traffic securely.

Deploying Newt on your VPS alongside your services gives you zero-trust remote access to private resources from anywhere, with access governed by Pangolin''s identity-based policies â€” no public IP exposure or traditional VPN overhead required.