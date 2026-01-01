BunkerM bundles Eclipse Mosquitto with a comprehensive management dashboard into a single container. This ensures you get a production-ready MQTT broker without the need to manually edit config files or install a separate UI.

The integrated web interface manages dynamic security, client and role ACLs, live topic exploration, and message history with replay. All this is supported by a local SQLite store that meticulously captures every published message.

By self-hosting BunkerM on your own VPS, you keep device telemetry, ACL rules, and historical messages on infrastructure you fully control. This also offers unlimited clients and no per-message fees.

The image further includes a statistical anomaly detector and a local automation engine for cron-based publishes and condition-based watchers. All these functionalities run within the container, ensuring no cloud dependency.