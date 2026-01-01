Deploy DDNS Updater in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted dynamic DNS updater that keeps A and AAAA records in sync across 40+ DNS providers.
Choose a VPS plan for DDNS Updater
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DDNS Updater
DDNS Updater is an open-source Go service that keeps DNS A and AAAA records pointed at the right IP across more than 40 DNS providers â€” Cloudflare, Gandi, Namecheap, Hetzner, OVH, Hurricane Electric, DuckDNS, Google Domains, and many more â€” from a single configuration file. It runs as a headless agent that only needs outbound connectivity, with status visible via container logs or a built-in HTTP dashboard reachable via SSH port-forward when you want a browser view.
Self-hosting DDNS Updater on your own VPS gives you a stable, always-on agent that can update DNS records for home routers, IoT gateways, secondary servers, or any other endpoint whose public IP changes. Provider credentials and update logic stay inside your infrastructure, and one instance can manage records spanning multiple domains and providers in parallel.
Key features of DDNS Updater
40+ DNS providers
Update records on Cloudflare, Gandi, Namecheap, Hetzner, OVH, Google Domains, DuckDNS, NoIP, Hurricane Electric, and dozens more from a single instance.
Periodic checks
Configurable polling cadence with cooldown windows so the public IP is fetched and records are updated only when actually needed.
IPv4 and IPv6
Tracks both A and AAAA records simultaneously, falling back gracefully when only one address family is available on the upstream connection.
Built-in status dashboard
Local-only read-only dashboard shows current record status, last update time, observed IP, and per-record errors when reached over an SSH port-forward.
Multi-provider IP fetch
Public IP is resolved by combining multiple HTTP and DNS-based providers, so a single upstream outage does not block all updates.
Notifications via shoutrrr
Optional shoutrrr integration sends alerts to Discord, Slack, Telegram, or email when an update fails or an IP change is detected.
Why run DDNS Updater on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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