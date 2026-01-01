Deploy AstrBot with one-click installation.
Open-source multi-platform AI chatbot framework connecting large language models to your favourite messaging apps.
Choose a VPS plan for AstrBot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AstrBot
AstrBot एक शक्तिशाली ओपन-सोर्स चैटबॉट प्लेटफॉर्म है जो बड़े भाषा मॉडल और टेलीग्राम, डिस्कॉर्ड, स्लैक, वीचैट, क्यूक्यू, डिंगटॉक, फीशू और लाइन सहित लोकप्रिय मैसेजिंग एप्लिकेशन को जोड़ता है। 25,000 से अधिक गिटहब सितारों के साथ, यह मल्टीमॉडल सपोर्ट, नॉलेज बेस, सुरक्षित कोड निष्पादन के लिए एक एजेंट सैंडबॉक्स, और MCP (मॉडल कॉन्टेक्स्ट प्रोटोकॉल) इंटीग्रेशन के साथ संवादात्मक AI अनुभव बनाने के लिए एक एकीकृत फ्रेमवर्क प्रदान करता है।
अपने स्वयं के VPS पर AstrBot को सेल्फ-होस्ट करने से आपकी API कुंजियाँ, बातचीत का इतिहास और नॉलेज बेस डेटा पूरी तरह से निजी रहते हैं। बिल्ट-इन मार्केटप्लेस से इंस्टॉल किए जा सकने वाले 1,000 से अधिक कम्युनिटी प्लगइन्स और कॉन्फ़िगरेशन के लिए एक वेब-आधारित UI के साथ, आपको थर्ड-पार्टी होस्टेड सेवाओं पर निर्भर किए बिना एंटरप्राइज़-ग्रेड AI चैटबॉट इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर मिलता है।
Key features of AstrBot
Multi-platform messaging
Connect a single AstrBot deployment to Telegram, Discord, Slack, WeChat, QQ, DingTalk, Feishu, LINE, and many more, all at the same time.
Plugin marketplace
Install from over 1,000 community plugins in one click to extend capabilities — moderation tools, schedulers, integrations, and more.
Agent sandbox
Execute code safely inside an isolated sandbox during conversations, enabling powerful agentic workflows without exposing the host system.
Knowledge base support
Attach custom knowledge bases to your bots so they answer questions grounded in your own documents and data rather than generic training data.
MCP integration
Model Context Protocol support enables AstrBot to utilise external tools and data sources, thereby unlocking advanced agentic behaviours beyond mere chat.
Why run AstrBot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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