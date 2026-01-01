MiroTalk P2P is a self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing platform that routes media directly between participants â€” not through your server. As video streams travel peer-to-peer, latency is minimal and your VPS bandwidth is utilised solely for signalling, even when multiple rooms are running simultaneously. Participants can join from any modern browser via a shareable link, with no account, download, or plugin required whatsoever.

Unlike cloud services which log and process meeting data on their infrastructure, self-hosting MiroTalk ensures every conversation remains on hardware you own. Rooms can be password-protected, host protection restricts session creation to authorised users, and a REST API allows you to integrate meeting creation into your own applications.