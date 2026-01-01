Horilla is a completely open-source Human Resource Management and CRM platform built on Django and PostgreSQL. It integrates the entire employee lifecycle — recruitment, onboarding, attendance, leave, payroll, performance, helpdesk, and offboarding — along with an integrated CRM for sales pipelines and customer records, thereby replacing multiple SaaS tools with a single self-hosted stack.

Self-hosting Horilla on your own VPS ensures sensitive employee data, salaries, and customer records remain under your direct control, without any per-user fees. You get complete database access for custom reporting and integrations, and the flexibility to extend modules without having to wait for vendor roadmaps.