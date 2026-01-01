BeaverHabits is a minimalist self-hosted habit tracking app inspired by the "don't break the chain" methodology. Unlike goal-oriented habit apps, BeaverHabits focuses purely on the daily check-in ritual — marking habits complete, maintaining streaks, and visualizing consistency over time without the cognitive load of targets, milestones, or scores.

Self-hosting BeaverHabits on your VPS keeps your personal routine data private, with no subscription fees and no third-party sync services. The app stores all data in a local SQLite database and supports multi-user accounts, iOS PWA installation, tag filtering, daily notes, a REST API, and integrations with Home Assistant, Apple Shortcuts, and Stream Deck.