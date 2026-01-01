Hoop is an open-source access gateway that intercepts connections between users and infrastructure â€” databases, servers, and APIs â€” automatically masking sensitive data and enforcing access policies at the protocol layer with sub-5ms latency. It combines AI-powered PII detection via Microsoft Presidio, comprehensive audit trails, and just-in-time approval workflows through Slack or Microsoft Teams, enabling zero standing privileges without disrupting developer workflows.

Self-hosting Hoop on your VPS means audit logs, session recordings, and data masking rules stay entirely on your infrastructure, satisfying data residency requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS while eliminating the cost of managed security platforms.