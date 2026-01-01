Posterizarr is an open-source automation tool that builds beautiful, textless posters, backgrounds, and title cards for your Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby library. It pulls artwork from Fanart.tv, TMDB, TVDB, Plex, and IMDb, then applies your own overlays, fonts, and text rules so every movie, show, and season looks consistent across the library.

Self-hosting Posterizarr on a VPS provides it with the consistent uptime and dedicated bandwidth required for unattended bulk artwork generation across thousands of items. The included web UI allows you to manage settings, monitor progress, and initiate runs from the browser, while integrations with Tautulli, Sonarr, and Radarr ensure new releases appear polished as soon as they are added to your library.