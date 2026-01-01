Deploy Joplin Server in one click installation.
Self-hosted sync backend for Joplin, keeping your notes and attachments private across all devices.
Choose a VPS plan for Joplin Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Joplin Server
Joplin Server is the self-hosted synchronization backend for the popular open-source Joplin note-taking app. It provides a secure, private hub for synchronizing notes, to-dos, notebooks, and attachments across desktop, mobile, and terminal clients — without relying on third-party cloud services like Dropbox or OneDrive.
Hosting Joplin Server on your own VPS means your personal knowledge base stays entirely under your control. You set the storage limits, define backup policies, and choose whether to enable end-to-end encryption — no subscription fees, no data mining, and no platform lock-in.
Key features of Joplin Server
Private Note Sync
Synchronise notes, notebooks, and attachments across all your devices through your own server, with no third-party cloud service handling your data.
End-to-End Encryption
Protect note content with client-side encryption so only you can read your notes — even the server never sees the plaintext.
Multi-User Support
Create separate accounts for family members or colleagues, each with their own note collection and configurable storage quotas.
Note Sharing
Share individual notes or notebooks with other Joplin Server users and manage access permissions directly from the client apps.
All Client Platforms
Connect Joplin clients on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android — every device syncs to the same server through the standard Joplin sync protocol.
Why run Joplin Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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