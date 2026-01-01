Deploy GNS3 Server in one click installation.
Open-source network topology emulator with a browser-accessible interface for designing and simulating virtual network labs.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GNS3 Server
GNS3 (Graphical Network Simulator-3) is an open-source network emulation platform trusted by network engineers, students, and certification trainers globally. It allows you to build complex multi-vendor network topologies using real Cisco IOS, Juniper, and other vendor images along with lightweight virtual appliances, all without physical hardware.
Running GNS3 Server on a VPS ensures your lab remains persistent and accessible from any browser. Projects, device images, and topologies are stored on durable named volumes, thereby ensuring your work survives container restarts. The bundled web UI connects directly to the server API on port 3080, providing you with a full drag-and-drop topology editor accessible from any browser on any device.
Key features of GNS3 Server
Multi-vendor emulation
Run real Cisco IOS, Juniper, and other vendor images alongside open-source appliances in the same topology without physical hardware.
Browser-accessible UI
The bundled web interface delivers a drag-and-drop topology designer accessible from any browser, with no desktop client required.
Persistent lab storage
Projects, appliance images, and topology files are stored in named volumes so your work persists through container restarts and upgrades.
REST API
A documented REST API on port 3080 enables you to automate topology provisioning, node management, and lab lifecycle operations from scripts or CI pipelines.
Appliance library
Import pre-built appliance templates for routers, switches, firewalls, and Linux hosts to build realistic labs quickly without manual configuration.
VPCS and Docker nodes
Built-in VPCS lightweight PC simulation and native Docker container support let you add end hosts and application servers to any topology.
Why run GNS3 Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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