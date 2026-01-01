GNS3 (Graphical Network Simulator-3) is an open-source network emulation platform trusted by network engineers, students, and certification trainers globally. It allows you to build complex multi-vendor network topologies using real Cisco IOS, Juniper, and other vendor images along with lightweight virtual appliances, all without physical hardware.

Running GNS3 Server on a VPS ensures your lab remains persistent and accessible from any browser. Projects, device images, and topologies are stored on durable named volumes, thereby ensuring your work survives container restarts. The bundled web UI connects directly to the server API on port 3080, providing you with a full drag-and-drop topology editor accessible from any browser on any device.