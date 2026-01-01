Apache ShenYu is an open-source, Java-native API gateway built for microservice environments that demand high throughput and low latency. It acts as a unified entry point for routing, protocol conversion, and traffic governance across services built on Apache Dubbo, Spring Cloud, gRPC, SOFA, WebSocket, and more. A hot-swappable plugin architecture lets you enable or disable traffic control policies — rate limiting, authentication, WAF, circuit breaking — without restarting the gateway.

The bundled admin console gives your team real-time visibility and dynamic control over routing rules, selectors, and system permissions through a browser-based dashboard. Self-hosting ShenYu on your own VPS keeps API traffic within your infrastructure, eliminates per-request cloud egress costs, and lets you enforce governance policies without depending on a managed API gateway service.