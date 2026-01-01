Deploy Meteroid in one click installation.
Open-source pricing and billing infrastructure for SaaS — subscriptions, usage-based metering, invoicing, and revenue analytics.
Choose a VPS plan for Meteroid
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Meteroid
Meteroid is an open-source billing platform built for modern SaaS companies that need full control over how they price, meter, and invoice their customers. It handles subscriptions, usage-based pricing, hybrid plans, free trials, coupons, and grandfathering through a single API and admin UI, removing the need to stitch together Stripe Billing, a metering service, and a homegrown invoicing layer.
Self-hosting Meteroid keeps customer data, pricing logic, and revenue records inside your own VPS, with no per-event fees from third-party billing vendors. The deployment ships with PostgreSQL, ClickHouse for high-volume metering analytics, and Redpanda for event streaming.
Key features of Meteroid
Subscription management
Manage recurring plans, free trials, upgrades, downgrades, and grandfathered pricing through a single admin UI and REST API.
Usage-based metering
Stream product events into ClickHouse and bill on metered dimensions like API calls, seats, or storage with sub-second ingestion.
Automated invoicing
Generate proration-accurate invoices on each billing cycle and deliver them through webhooks or downstream payment processors.
Hybrid pricing models
Combine flat fees, per-seat charges, tiered usage, and one-off line items in the same plan without custom billing code.
Revenue analytics
Track MRR, churn, expansion, and cohort retention with built-in dashboards powered by your live billing data.
Open REST and gRPC APIs
Integrate Meteroid into your product with first-class REST and gRPC APIs and avoid lock-in to a closed billing vendor.
Why run Meteroid on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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